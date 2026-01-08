STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STE

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

Institutional Trading of STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,218 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $259.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. STERIS has a one year low of $204.28 and a one year high of $268.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.