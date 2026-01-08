Reviewing Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 147.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and TPG RE Finance Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 10.40 $223.35 million $0.02 1,551.65 TPG RE Finance Trust $351.97 million 1.97 $74.33 million $0.65 13.63

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 2 2 2 0 2.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1.83% 0.19% 0.12% TPG RE Finance Trust 20.46% 6.37% 1.76%

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

