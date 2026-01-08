Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 819.13 and traded as low as GBX 817. Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 824.82, with a volume of 735,959 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Down 0.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 819.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 862.81.
Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 18.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.
