MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.70 and traded as low as C$30.49. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$30.89, with a volume of 6,350,674 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MEG. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded MEG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.60.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2734628 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

