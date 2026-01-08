ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as low as $19.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 8,568,823 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 386.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,751,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts. BOIL was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

