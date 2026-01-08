Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $1,813,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 141,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.4%

SO opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

