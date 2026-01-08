CX Institutional Acquires 3,340 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $793,848,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,897 shares of company stock worth $133,350,128. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.29 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

