Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$7.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.9%

In other news, insider Aubree Barnum sold 4,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total value of C$30,149.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,397 shares in the company, valued at C$420,293.01. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Timothy Crowley sold 4,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$30,149.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,272.35. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock worth $138,165. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.