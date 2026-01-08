Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Financial Review

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 1 3 0 1 2.20 Scor 0 2 2 2 3.00

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 185.98%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Scor.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 3.95% 10.41% 2.76% Scor 5.63% 20.01% 2.37%

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.16 $47.58 million $0.05 27.10 Scor $17.45 billion 0.35 $4.33 million $0.54 6.22

SelectQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scor beats SelectQuote on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

