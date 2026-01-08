Financial Survey: Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) & Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Top Wealth Group and Darling Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Darling Ingredients 1 2 9 2 2.86

Profitability

Darling Ingredients has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

This table compares Top Wealth Group and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients 1.84% 2.39% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Top Wealth Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Wealth Group and Darling Ingredients”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.45 -$2.02 million N/A N/A Darling Ingredients $5.72 billion 1.02 $278.88 million $0.67 54.97

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Top Wealth Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

