TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $144.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th.

TMDX opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,634 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

