Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.3182.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.