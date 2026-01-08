Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.3182.
EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
EPRT stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $33.35.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.
Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.