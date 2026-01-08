PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $387,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PUBM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 239.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 527,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 483.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 378,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 303,479 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PubMatic by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 228,878 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting PubMatic this week:

Positive Sentiment: PubMatic launched AgenticOS, an operating system for agent-to-agent programmatic advertising that management says will help automate planning, transacting and optimization across premium digital environments — a product that could broaden the company’s addressable market and support differentiated revenue if adoption follows. PubMatic Launches AgenticOS (DestinationCRM)

PubMatic launched AgenticOS, an operating system for agent-to-agent programmatic advertising that management says will help automate planning, transacting and optimization across premium digital environments — a product that could broaden the company’s addressable market and support differentiated revenue if adoption follows. Neutral Sentiment: Trade press and industry coverage of AgenticOS is increasing awareness but does not yet show contracted customers or near-term monetization; useful for sentiment but neutral until adoption or revenue impacts are visible. Agentic AI as marketing infrastructure (MarketingTechNews)

Trade press and industry coverage of AgenticOS is increasing awareness but does not yet show contracted customers or near-term monetization; useful for sentiment but neutral until adoption or revenue impacts are visible. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed sizable open-market sales in early January — including Chairman Amar K. Goel, General Counsel Andrew Woods, director Mukul Kumar and CFO Steven Pantelick — representing tens of thousands of shares and roughly ~$1M of proceeds across filings. Large, concentrated insider reductions are being read as a negative signal and are likely pressuring sentiment near-term. Amar K. Goel SEC Form 4 (SEC)

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

Further Reading

