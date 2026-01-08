Promising Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 5th

Invesco QQQ, Rocket Lab, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AST SpaceMobile, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be undervalued by the market relative to their fundamentals—such as earnings, cash flow, book value, or dividend yield—often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to correct the mispricing over time, capturing returns from price appreciation and typically steadier dividends from mature, slower-growth businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

CoreWeave (CRWV)

