Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Price Target at $119.75

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $141.87 on Monday. Novartis has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Novartis by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Novartis by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

