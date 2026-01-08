Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dakota Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE DC opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $651.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. Dakota Gold has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 918,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,807.34. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,659,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,474,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 434,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.4% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

