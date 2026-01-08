Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $216.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 110,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 115.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

