Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.0014.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCAX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 41,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $776,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 309,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,563.12. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,153.88. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 127,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.79. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

