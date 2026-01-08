Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $72.13

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 target price on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th.
Shares of LGIH stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $995.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.
In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.
