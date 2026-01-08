Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $72.13

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 target price on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 244.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 33.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 75.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $995.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.