K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. (KIIU) Announces January 12th IPO

K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. (KIIU) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on the week of January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $151.67 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a newly organized blank check company – also known as a SPAC. We intend to actively pursue opportunities in the emerging field of humanoid robotics and physical artificial intelligence (â€?Physical AIâ€?), a rapidly developing sector at the intersection of advanced robotics, machine learning, sensor fusion, and biomechanical engineering. As autonomous systems become increasingly capable of interacting with the physical world in human-likeÂ ways, we believe humanoid robotics will play a transformative role across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, eldercare, domestic services, and hazardous environment operations. These systems represent a new class of intelligent machines that not only process information but also navigate and manipulate complex physical environments with dexterity and situational awareness. We believe the convergence of next-generationÂ compute power, real-timeÂ AI, battery innovation, and mechanical design is catalyzing a step-changeÂ in capability and commercial readiness, positioning Physical AI as a foundational element of for the economy and labour force of tomorrow. Additionally, we plan to target opportunities in the advanced energy sector, with a specific focus on small modular nuclear reactors (â€?SMRsâ€?) and related technologies. We believe SMRs have the potential to become a sought-afterÂ key component of the energy transition and decarbonization roadmap as the global demand for clean, reliable, and scalable baseload energy grows, we view SMRs as a critical component of the energy transition and decarbonization roadmap. These next-generationÂ nuclear systems have the potential to provide enhanced safety, lower upfront capital costs, flexible deployment, and significantly reduced environmental footprints compared to traditional nuclear power. We believe that SMRsÂ â€”Â supported by innovations in modular construction, passive safety systems, and advanced materialsÂ â€”Â have the potential to deliver zero-emissionÂ energy at scale, complementing intermittent renewable sources and fortifying national energy security. Our team intends to leverage its experience and strategic networks in energy, infrastructure, and policy to identify SMR ventures that are well-positionedÂ for regulatory advancement, commercial deployment, and long-termÂ societal impact. (Note: K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. disclosed its plans for a SPAC IPO on Sept. 18, 2025, in an S-1 filing: 10 million units at $10.00 each to raise $100 million. Each unit consists of one ClassÂ A ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth (1/8) of an ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.) “.

K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2025 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Suite 716, 10 Market Street Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1 9006 Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at +1 (236) 521-6500.

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Capital Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.