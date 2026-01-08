Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $62.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

MDLZ stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

