Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,850,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $35,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

