Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $105.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.