Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $11.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

ASAN opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 968,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,108,737.46. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 702,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,045,806.03. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,614,527 shares of company stock worth $24,122,737. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Asana by 104.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after buying an additional 2,126,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,575 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Asana by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 602,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Asana by 1,162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

