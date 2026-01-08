Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LAWR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 13th

Robot Consulting’s (NASDAQ:LAWR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 13th. Robot Consulting had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Robot Consulting in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ LAWR opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Robot Consulting has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robot Consulting stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LAWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Robot Consulting Co Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting Co Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan.

