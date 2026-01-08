Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 9th. Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

