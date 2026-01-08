Mizuho Cuts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $370.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSO

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $349.36 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $535.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2,366.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 242.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.