Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Suncast Solar Energy in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Suncast Solar Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Suncast Solar Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncast Solar Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Suncast Solar Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Insider Activity at Suncast Solar Energy

Suncast Solar Energy stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28. Suncast Solar Energy has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,071.20. The trade was a 65.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables.

