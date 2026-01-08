Heritage Commerce’s (HTBK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.30 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

