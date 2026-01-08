Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders of Fifth Third and Comerica overwhelmingly approved the proposed combination, clearing a major regulatory/shareholder hurdle; the transaction (?$10.9B) is expected to close in Q1 2026, advancing expected scale and revenue synergies. Business Wire: Vote to Approve Combination

Shareholders of Fifth Third and Comerica overwhelmingly approved the proposed combination, clearing a major regulatory/shareholder hurdle; the transaction (?$10.9B) is expected to close in Q1 2026, advancing expected scale and revenue synergies. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded FITB to a “buy” and raised its price target from $58 to $60 (roughly a 22% upside from the current level), providing analyst support for further upside based on the merger rationale and earnings leverage. Benzinga: TD Cowen Price Target Raise

TD Cowen upgraded FITB to a “buy” and raised its price target from $58 to $60 (roughly a 22% upside from the current level), providing analyst support for further upside based on the merger rationale and earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: FITB hit a new 52-week high following analyst upgrades, signaling strong market interest after the merger news and reinforcing momentum among buyers earlier this week. American Banking News: New 52-Week High

FITB hit a new 52-week high following analyst upgrades, signaling strong market interest after the merger news and reinforcing momentum among buyers earlier this week. Neutral Sentiment: Fifth Third’s Private Bank received industry recognition (named Best Private Bank again), supporting brand/wealth-management positioning, but this is unlikely to drive immediate share moves versus the merger story. Yahoo Finance: Private Bank Award

Fifth Third’s Private Bank received industry recognition (named Best Private Bank again), supporting brand/wealth-management positioning, but this is unlikely to drive immediate share moves versus the merger story. Neutral Sentiment: Local leadership flagged priorities for wealth-management growth and digital investment in 2026 — positive for long-term franchise build, though not a direct short-term catalyst for the stock. BizJournals: Dayton Outlook

Local leadership flagged priorities for wealth-management growth and digital investment in 2026 — positive for long-term franchise build, though not a direct short-term catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Comerica is reportedly weighing potential layoffs after the shareholder vote, which introduces near-term integration, execution and reputational risks; that uncertainty may be contributing to today’s pullback as investors factor in restructuring costs and execution risk. MSN: Comerica Weighs Potential Layoffs

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

