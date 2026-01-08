Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$128.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$119.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.58.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$130.16 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.33 and a 1 year high of C$132.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.81. The firm has a market cap of C$219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.