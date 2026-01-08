Insider Buying: Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Purchases £4,766,015.28 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler purchased 621,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 767 per share, with a total value of £4,766,015.28.

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total transaction of £3,818,429.56.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total transaction of £1,937,618.31.

Entain Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 743.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.27. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entain to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,135.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

