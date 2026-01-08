Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Acquires £150.23 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £150.23.

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Robert Hudson sold 25,820 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181, for a total value of £46,734.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Robert Hudson bought 81 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 190.60 on Thursday. Grainger plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.18. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger ( LON:GRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Grainger had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 267 to GBX 270 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245.

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership.

The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

