Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $41.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $9,496,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 306,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

