Insider Buying: UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £13,161.72 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £13,161.72.

UIL Price Performance

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 154.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.87. UIL Limited has a one year low of GBX 98 and a one year high of GBX 185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Get UIL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UIL in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

About UIL

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.