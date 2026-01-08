Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,625.66 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy purchased 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,625.66.

On Monday, December 1st, Mark Jordy acquired 1,076 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,625.44.

On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy purchased 1,050 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,530.50.

On Monday, November 3rd, Mark Jordy bought 940 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £2,265.40.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 262.34 on Thursday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.69.

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.25.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

