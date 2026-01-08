Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,766 shares of company stock worth $3,549,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 93,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Aflac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Aflac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

