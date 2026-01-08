Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPID

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.36. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 145.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.