Omnicom Group’s (OMC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

