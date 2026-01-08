Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.40. Approximately 8,986,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £20.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.34.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

