Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 11,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 5,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay. CCOR was launched on May 24, 2017 and is managed by Core Alternative.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.