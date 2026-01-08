Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.4750 and last traded at $143.4750. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.7215.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited is an Australia?based healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical imaging IT solutions. Its core offerings include radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and enterprise imaging platforms designed to streamline diagnostic workflows and enhance image management for healthcare providers.

The company’s flagship product suite, Visage 7, delivers high-performance visualization and reporting capabilities, enabling radiologists to access and manipulate large datasets with minimal latency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.