Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.8710 and last traded at $0.8310. Approximately 1,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8151.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited, trading OTC under the symbol RMGGF, is an Australian?based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets across Africa and Australia. The company’s core activities include open?pit and underground mining, ore processing and the sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries. Resolute’s vertically integrated approach encompasses the full mining lifecycle, from early?stage exploration to sustained production and asset optimisation.

Resolute’s principal operating assets include the Syama Gold Mine in Mali, the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana, the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

