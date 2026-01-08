Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR) is one of the world’s largest palm oil plantation companies. The firm’s core business covers the cultivation and harvesting of oil palm, processing fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, and refining these into a variety of edible oils, specialty fats, biodiesel and oleochemical products. GAR’s vertically integrated model spans upstream plantation management, midstream milling and downstream refining and distribution.

Incorporated in 1996 and headquartered in Singapore, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and trades on the U.S.

