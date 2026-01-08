Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €68.14 and last traded at €68.04. Approximately 257,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.72.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5%
The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.58 and its 200-day moving average is €68.18.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.