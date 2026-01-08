Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Oil Search Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

About Oil Search

Oil Search Limited is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on Papua New Guinea. The company acquires, explores and develops petroleum resources and holds a diversified portfolio of exploration licenses and production assets. Its activities encompass upstream operations, including seismic surveying, well drilling and field development, as well as midstream responsibilities such as gas processing and transport to domestic and export markets.

A cornerstone of Oil Search’s portfolio is its equity interest in the Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas (PNG LNG) Project, a long-term liquefaction and export venture operated by a consortium of international partners.

