Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.5%

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group is a London?headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long?term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de?risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.