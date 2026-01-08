Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.9340, with a volume of 756611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

