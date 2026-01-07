Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $24.9850. Approximately 338,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 401,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Specifically, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $504,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $783,421.20. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 54,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,364,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 158,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,978.60. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Zymeworks news, EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 10,538 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $264,503.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,635.20. The trade was a 36.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Leerink Partners set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 272.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 157.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics. Founded in 2003, the company applies proprietary protein engineering platforms to create novel antibody and protein-based therapies targeting oncology and other serious diseases. Zymeworks is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZYME.

The company’s core technology platforms include Azymetric®, which enables the design of bispecific antibodies capable of engaging two distinct targets simultaneously, and the EFECT™ platform for fine-tuning antibody-drug conjugate properties.

