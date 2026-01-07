Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 327508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

